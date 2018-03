KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old man from Buffalo could spend two to four years in prison.

Prosecutors say Elijah Turley led police on a chase before crashing his pickup truck into three homes in Kenmore. It happened in September.

Friday morning, Turley entered a plea deal on a reckless endangerment charge.

Part of that deal was that all other charges, including DWI and assault, were dropped.