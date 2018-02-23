Buffalo’s Best Mac and Cheese: Mooney’s Sports Bar and Grill

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) – We received tons of nominations and votes for this week’s Buffalo’s Best poll, but the place that came out on top really puts mac and cheese in the spotlight.

Mooney’s Sports Bar and Grill has an entire page of its menu devoted just to different mac and cheese varieties.

“From the original, which is regular mac and cheese, to stuffed banana pepper, Philly cheese steak, Reuben, there’s the bomb, which is a steak and stuffed hot pepper. There’s too many to talk about,” said Chris McCann, who opened the first Mooney’s Sports Bar and Grill on Military Road in Kenmore in 2010.

The current menu has 18 different mac and cheese dishes, including lobster mac and cheese and other Lent-friendly options.

The Mooney’s team is always coming up with new flavors to add to the list, too.

“We’re always working on new ones. For St. Patrick’s Day, we have a braised Guinness mac and cheese coming out,” said Richard DiChristina, chef manager for Mooney’s in Kenmore.

Whatever you order, your mac and cheese is always made to order, with the kitchen staff combining the cheese, noodles, cream, and other ingredients and placing it all in the oven.

The mac and cheese comes out browned to perfection and is served up in generous portions, which McCann describes as “cheesy, hot, and delicious.”

The kitchen crew has been making this famous mac and cheese for eight years, since the first Mooney’s opened in Kenmore. There are now eight Mooney’s locations in Western New York, with more on the way. “It is a local restaurant, a neighborhood restaurant, that’s just trying to get into every neighborhood,” McCann said.

McCann says the restaurant owes its success to its loyal customers, who voted in big numbers to give Mooney’s the Buffalo’s Best title. “Thank you very much!” McCann said. “We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the staff and for all the people who come in here all the time. Thank you so much!”

If you’d like to come into a Mooney’s restaurant to try the award-winning mac and cheese, you can find more information on the Mooney’s website.

