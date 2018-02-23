Cheektowaga police warn of identity theft scam

By Published:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga police are warning of a new identity theft scam.

In the scam, police say the thief uses the post office to change the victim’s mailing address, thus sending their mail somewhere else.

In two of three cases investigated by police, they say the mail was diverted to an address in Florida, and in the third, the address was changed to one that the victim used many years ago.

According to police, the thief in cases like this can open credit cards or loans in the victim’s name, and have the bills sent to the wrong addresses.

“By the time the victim learns of the credit cards or loans, it is months later because they are not getting the bills,” Cheektowaga police say.

Officials say victims should contact the major credit reporting bureaus and place a fraud alert on themselves.

If people are not receiving their mail normally, police say they should be suspicious.

