CHEEKTOWAGA,, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cheektowaga Town Councilman Jim Rogowski was arrested Friday night following a domestic incident that occurred on Orchard Park Road in the Town of West Seneca.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m.

Cheektowaga Police picked Rogowski up at a Cheektowaga around 8 p.m. at the request of West Seneca Police.

He was charged with first degree criminal contempt and second degree menacing.

He will be held in custody awaiting arraignment.