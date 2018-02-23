Decision could come in future of 5 BPS teaching positions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A decision could come Friday in the ongoing battle between Buffalo Public Schools and the teachers’ union.

Parents and teachers rallied Thursday, trying to get Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown to stop the transfer of five teaching positions.

The union wants to stop teachers from having to do non-teaching jobs, like bathroom patrol.

The district proposed cutting the positions from City Honors and hiring 16 teaching aides to perform those duties.

Parents and students are worried their school is changing without their input.

The transfers are set to happen on Feb. 27, depending on the decision of State Supreme Court Justice John O’Donnell.

