Driver pleads to Reckless Endangerment in crash that damaged three Kenmore homes

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB)- Elijah Turley, Jr. pleaded guilty Friday to Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, a felony.

Turley was originally facing 19 charges and a slew of traffic violations for crashing his pick-up truck into three Kenmore Avenue homes in September.

The 22-year-old was charged with a DWI by Amherst Police, however his blood alcohol level came back below the legal limit so the charge was dismissed.

Police said the crash was caused because Turley lost control during an attempt to flee from officers.

Defense attorney Anthony Lana told News 4 it was a high speed chase.

MORE | Driver charged with DWI after striking 3 homes in Kemore

“More of a speed contest down the street and then when the police were following him he tried to evade them and reached some pretty high speeds,’ he said.

A female passenger was in Turley’s white pick-up during the time of crash, but was not seriously injured.

Five months after the crash, one of the homes on Kenmore Avenue remains under construction. Neighbors said the family who lived there has yet to move back in.

Lana is scheduled to be sentenced before State Supreme Court Justice Christopher Burns March 27 at 9:30 a.m.