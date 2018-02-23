False story claims Dunkin’ Donuts offering free doughnuts

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Dunkin’ Donuts says a story and clickable coupon being shared widely online that offers free boxes of doughnuts to celebrate its anniversary is false.

Michelle King, a spokeswoman for the Canton, Massachusetts-based Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc., said in an email that the online offer is not affiliated with Dunkin’ Donuts.

Links appeared online this week with messages such as, “Dunkin’ Donuts is providing a free Box of Doughnuts! to celebrate 67th Anniversary!”

The links send people to a three-question “survey” about the chain. Further steps involve sharing the results on Facebook, providing other personal information and answering more questions.

Dunkin Donuts, founded in 1950, marks its 68th anniversary this year.

Fake giveaways like this have also targeted other prominent brands, including Pizza Hut and Starbucks.

