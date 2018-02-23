FBI caller said suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz “is going to explode”

(CBS NEWS) – An unidentified person close to Nikolas Cruz, the teen accused of killing 17 people in a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, called the FBI and said she was worried Cruz would “get into a school and just shoot the place up,” a U.S. official familiar with a transcript of the call confirmed to CBS News.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the context of the call made to the agency’s public access line. The report came more than a month before the massacre took place inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“You know, it’s just so much,” the caller said, the official confirmed. “I know he’s — he’s going to explode.” She said wanted to clear her conscience in case “he takes off and–and just starts shooting places up.”

“Something is gonna happen,” she continued. “Because he’s, he doesn’t have the mental capacity. He can’t, he’s so outraged if someone talks to him about certain things.”

Last week, the FBI said it had received a tip about Cruz in January 2018 but failed to investigate the report. The caller also reported Cruz’s gun ownership, his desire to kill others, erratic behavior and disturbing social media posts, the agency said.

“Under established protocols, the information provided by the caller should have been assessed as a potential threat to life,” it added. “The information then should have been forwarded to the FBI Miami Field Office, where appropriate investigative steps would have been taken.”