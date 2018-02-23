Ideal You Buffalo Now

By Published: Updated:

~Sponsored Promotional Content~ The Ideal You Weight Loss Center is WNY’s premiere Ideal Protein clinic offering a comprehensive one-on-one weight loss program to ensure your weight loss goals. Your weight and measurements are taken weekly in a private, comfortable setting by trained Ideal Protein coaches. We ensure proven, measurable results through a variety of high-quality foods starting at just under $4.50 a meal.

By eating high biological protein foods, the protocol helps to support muscle mass and teaches dieters to develop smarter eating habits and lifestyle choices so they can maintain a stable weight after weight loss is achieved.

To find out more information, please sign up for one of our upcoming Open Houses.

Women can expect to lose 2-4 lbs per week or more, and men can expect to lose 3-5 lbs per week or more.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s