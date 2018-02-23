Inmate charged after discovery of shivs at Erie County Holding Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found two shivs hidden in an inmate’s cell.

The weapons, which were made from sharpened plastic and fastened with cloth, were found at the Erie County Holding Center.

26-year-old Jamell Chapman, of Niagara Falls is the inmate who was being housed in the cell.

Chapman, who is being held at the facility on robbery and murder-related charges from Buffalo police, was charged with possessing dangerous contraband in prison.

The Sheriff’s Office says Chapman will face facility disciplinary action.

