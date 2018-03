DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Country music group Lady Antebellum is coming to Darien Lake this summer.

The group will bring their “Summer Plays On” tour with special guests Gavin DeGraw and Russell Dickerson to Darien Lake July 21.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 2. They’ll be available at www.LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster outlets, or by phone at 800-745-3000.