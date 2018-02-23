Mixed reviews on proposed dog limit in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Can you ever have too many dogs? Some city leaders in North Tonawanda say yes.

“My concern is people properly being able to care for them,” says dog control officer Christine Hutten.

She sees the merit in a three dog limit.

A neighboring municipality recently enacted a dog limit and a dog census. Now, leaders in North Tonawanda are considering one.

Hutten says both a limit and a census could help ensure all dogs in North Tonawanda are licensed.

Donna Flessel Weiss owns three dogs and a cat. She also often fosters.

“I don’t know if I agree with a limit, I think a census is good,” she says.

Weiss, whose dogs are all licensed, says before a limit is put in place certain factors should be considered, like how much space someone has or if they have a fenced in yard.

“For me I don’t really think it matters how many you have, it’s how well you’re taking care of them. Because I know people who only have one dog and they’re not well taken care of.”

Hutten does see the downside of a limit, because it’s her who have to enforce it; she’s part time, and the only dog control officer in North Tonawanda.

Her priority though, is making sure dogs are safe and healthy.

“There have been a few cases where there’s been 10 plus dogs in a household. A dog’s left outside because they have so many of them I feel like they can’t even keep track of all of them,” Hutten says.

Mayor Arthur Pappas says this discussion is in its early stages. He expects many more conversations will take place before any decision is made.