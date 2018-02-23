Music therapy programs helps people struggling with substance abuse

SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) — “The whole group starts with a song, we all introduce our names and how we’re feeling that day with a song. Some people play guitar, percussion instruments, stuff like that,” said Cory McMillan, a resident at Horizon Village.

“I hop in with a guitar in this program and I just start wailing away and getting everything out and learning about myself and stuff,” said McMillan.

Music is Art and the Blues Society of WNY have collaborated on a special music therapy program to help people who suffer from a chemical dependency.

“We have a national epidemic and certainly Western New York has felt the brunt of this and our statistics are not good, we’re averaging a loss of life of one a day,” said Anne Constantino, Horzion Corporations CEO.

The Nurs’n Blues program uses the healing power of music to help people struggling with addiction cope.

“I create and implement we call them music interventions that the group works on. These interventions have the end goals always in mind,” said Sheila Connors, Music Therapist.

Connors says the end goals include minimizing loneliness, increasing concentration, and a sense of community.

“We will point out maybe different life concepts in the lyrics of the tune like forgiveness, overcoming challenges, remorse, guilt, things like that, that will generate a group discussion,” said Connors.

“It kind of gives me that extra push to put my thoughts on paper and everything like that and I get to bring it into the group and kind of express how I’m feeling that day,” said said McMillan.

The music therapy program is offered at the Horizon Village campus in Sanborn and there are also plans to expand the program to outpatient facilities in Erie and Genesee counties as well.