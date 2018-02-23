Neighbors hope new ‘speed humps’ will slow traffic in area

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A West Side community will see some major changes this spring. People have concerns about drivers speeding through their neighborhood. Now, new rubber speed humps will be installed in the area to make sure drivers slow down.

Elliott Velazquez says he sees it all the time in his West Side neighborhood. Drivers speeding down Busti Avenue or even flying through the stop sign on the corner. He hopes new speed humps will finally get drivers to slow down.

“I was happy and I was just, running back to the neighbors and telling this this is going to happen, it’s finally going to happen,” said Elliott Velazquez, who’s been fighting for something to be done.

Busti Avenue is one of several streets in the city that will get temporary speed humps. It’s part of the mayor’s ‘Neighborhood Traffic Calming program. These rubber humps, are just that, not as high as speed bumps, but they’re to help drivers slow down.

According to the city’s website, “they’re more gradual then speed bumps, which are commonly seen in parking lots or private streets.”

“Anything is better than nothing because of the cars that speed. Even in the winter they still sped through it despite the icy road conditions,” said Velazquez.

Velazquez says this is all thanks to the Hispanic Heritage Council which worked with city’s Public Works department after hearing the community’s concerns. The speed humps will be put in starting this spring along with speed reading signs.

“Once it comes in you know people will get the notion, okay we got to slow down on this strip. It’ll be safer for the kids in the neighborhood,” said Velazquez.

His neighbor and student 9-year-old Shamsan Fadel was struck and killed at this intersection while riding his bike last fall.

“That would be the best memorial to remember Shamsan with, is with all these safety pieces put into place for our kids to play safely in this neighborhood,” said Velazquez.

The chairman of the Hispanic Heritage Council tells News 4 that the goal is to hopefully add school crossing signs in the area because Public School 3 is around the corner.

The speed humps are supposed to allow the city to observe traffic in a specific area. Once they’re removed, there could be police enforcement instead.