Newfane high school administrators respond to alleged threat

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Newfane high school student was detained after allegedly making threats in the hallway Friday morning.

In a letter posted on the Newfane Central School District website Friday morning, Newfane High School principal Dan Bedette said that another student overheard the conversation and reported it to school officials. The student who allegedly made the comments was immediately removed from the hallway and detained in the office for questioning.

Investigators from the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office were notified and the student’s guardian was contacted immediately.

Law enforcement officials visited the student’s home as part of the investigation.

The student who allegedly made the threat is currently not in school, and the incident isn’t connected to any prior incidents, Bedette said.

“The safety of our students and staff is paramount,” he said in the letter. “We have safety protocols in place and work very closely with the Niagara County Sheriff’s Department. For students, reporting suspicious activities or disturbing information to a trusted adult is essential.”