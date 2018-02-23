NF Police: shots fired at home with children inside

Related Coverage Video shows bullet holes in Niagara Falls home

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some neighbors in Niagara Falls are on edge after a gunman opened fire, hitting a home Thursday evening.

Niagara Falls Police say someone shot at a house in the 600 block of 22nd Street multiple times with a shot gun around 10 pm.

Several bullet holes could be seen from the front of the home.

“Officers were able to locate a home that had been shot multiple times, sustaining damage throughout the house as a result of the shots,” said Lt. John Conti, Niagara Falls Police Department.

Authorities told News 4, several children were home when the shots were fired, but the parents were not home. No one was hurt.

Police believe the home was targeted.

“It’s certainly suggesting to me that this is an intended shooting, it wasn’t just something random,” said Lt. Conti.

Lt. Conti says this isn’t the first time the house was targeted. He says in December of 2016, the next door neighbor’s house was struck by multiple gunshots, but the shooter aimed at the wrong house. Two men were arrested for that incident.

Police are still looking for Thursday’s gunman, they say they don’t have any suspects at this time.

Neighbors living on 22nd Street say they heard the gunshots and are concerned for their safety.

“I heard about six gunshots and a lot of yelling. I saw the kids in the window, didn’t see anybody, didn’t hear anything else after that. It’s very common especially at that house. That could have happened at my house, my house could’ve got shot up on accident because they made a mistake before,” said one woman who lives near the targeted home.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Niagara Falls Police Department at (716) 286-4547.