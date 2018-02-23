Rochester police make arrest after ‘credible’ threat against East High

WROC/Abagail Hernandez

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Rochester police have arrested a student after a threat was made against East High.

Officers say they were informed by the district about the threat on the East High School Facebook page.

“I’m coming tomorrow morning and I’m going to shoot all you b—–,” the message read, according to police.

After an investigation, police say they found a shotgun at the girl’s home. Further, officers determined the suspect, 21-year-old Abagail Hernandez, was an illegal immigrant in the U.S. under the DACA program.

The threat was made on February 15; Hernandez was arrested February 20. Police said it took so long to make an arrest because the threat came from an anonymous Facebook account. “Our investigators had to track down and determine the author of the Facebook account,” police said.

She is being held at an ICE detention center in Batavia. She is charged with making a terroristic threat.

Investigators say Hernandez was a student in the Rochester City School District, but did not attend East High.

Investigators also say the suspect made statements that “showed sympathy” to Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz.

City officials say, following the shooting in Parkland, Florida, they made sure “to get in front of this threat and curtail it.”

Last Friday, East High sent out the following statement:

