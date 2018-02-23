Shares of Snap stock drop after Kylie Jenner tweet

(WIVB) — Snap took a tumble on the stock market after a tweet criticized the new Snapchat design.

Kylie Jenner tweeted to her followers, asking if anyone even uses Snapchat anymore after the new update.

sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

Shares of Snap dropped more than 6 percent Thursday morning, leading many analysts to believe it was due to Jenner’s post.

Users are unhappy with the app’s newest redesigns.

A change.org petition is pushing for changes to the popular social media app.

The company promised a new update in the coming weeks, bringing some changes to the ‘Friends and Discover’ section.