Shares of Snap stock drop after Kylie Jenner tweet

(WIVB) — Snap took a tumble on the stock market after a tweet criticized the new Snapchat design.

Kylie Jenner tweeted to her followers, asking if anyone even uses Snapchat anymore after the new update.

Shares of Snap dropped more than 6 percent Thursday morning, leading many analysts to believe it was due to Jenner’s post.

Users are unhappy with the app’s newest redesigns.

A change.org petition is pushing for changes to the popular social media app.

The company promised a new update in the coming weeks, bringing some changes to the ‘Friends and Discover’ section.

