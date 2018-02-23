Teen battling cancer dies weeks after marrying girlfriend

PLANT CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teen who had been battling a rare form of cancer has died less than a month after marrying his high school sweetheart.

Brittany Hails said on social media that her brother, 19-year-old Dustin Snyder, “got his wings” Friday.

Snyder made national news last month when he married 21-year-old Sierra Siverio in Plant City, near Tampa.

Doctors said then that Snyder had weeks or maybe a month to live. Wasting no time, Snyder proposed to Siverio several days before the Jan. 28 ceremony. The community quickly came together to make sure the wedding took place, donating everything from the rings to the wedding gown and venue.

The teens met in middle school, but lost touch before reuniting in high school. Snyder has battled synovial sarcoma much of that time.

