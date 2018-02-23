TSA: PA woman with loaded gun at Buffalo airport arrested

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Pennsylvania woman was arrested after authorities say she had a loaded gun at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport.

TSA officials stopped the Erie woman from bringing a 9mm handgun with six bullets in it in a carry-on bag, they say.

According to them, the gun was spotted in a checkpoint x-ray machine.

“The bringing of a loaded firearm to the airport checkpoint is both dangerous and illegal,” TSA’s Upstate New York Federal Security Director Bart R. Johnson said. “Incidents such as these provide a stark reminder of the critical role the Transportation Security Adminstration plays in the protection of the flying public. I would like to thank the prompt response of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Police for their swift action.”

Typically, the civil penalty for a first-time offense of carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $3,900.

MORE | A full list of penalties can be found here.

NFTA police took the gun and placed local weapons charges against the woman, the TSA says. The woman’s name was not released.

Information on properly transporting a firearm can be found here.

