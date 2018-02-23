Wheelchair donated to Tonawanda hit-and-run victim

The donor has asked to remain anonymous.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The “City of Good Neighbors” has stepped up again.

An anonymous donor has provided a motorized wheelchair for hit-and-run victim Kevin Sheridan to use when he is released from the hospital. Sheridan is still recovering from head and chest injuries at ECMC, after he was hit on Vulcan Street last Friday, according to Town of Tonawanda Police.

“It was just overwhelming for me,” said Michelle Dickman, Sheridan’s friend.

Sheridan uses a wheelchair, which was damaged beyond use in Friday’s crash, Dickman’s husband told News 4 Wednesday.

Within an hour after that story aired, several people reached out trying to help. That includes the person who eventually donated Sheridan’s new wheelchair.

“He is overwhelmed,” Dickman explained. “He does watch what people do. I’ve showed him all the emails, the donations. I’ve showed him his wheelchair. He’s just overwhelmed.”

The Dickmans had initially set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for a new wheelchair. They are asking anyone who donated to contact them through the page about a refund.

Meanwhile, Town of Tonawanda Police are still investigating the hit-and-run crash. They are analyzing security footage from businesses in the area, and trying to develop a description of the vehicle involved.

