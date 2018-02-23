Williamsville man pleads guilty to receiving child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Williamsville man has pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography.

Christopher Chase, 50, of Williamsville, will face a minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of 20, and a $250,000 fine when he’s sentenced June 6.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, between March 10 and April 2, Chase engaged in sexually explicit online conversations with an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a 15-year-old girl.

Chase asked the undercover officer “how old are you?” shortly after the conversation began. The officer replied “I’m almost 16”.

After discovering he was speaking to a minor, Chase requested sexually explicit images and pictures.

He then requested to meet the person he believed was a minor to engage in sexual activity. On April 2, Chase arrived at a retail store parking lot, believing he was going to meet the minor for sex. He was arrested.

Chase brought with him condoms, lubricant, and a sex toy.