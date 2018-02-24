26th Annual Diamond Ball raises money to fight cancer

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – There was an unusual treat Saturday for guests at the Leukemia Society’s 26th Annual Diamond Ball.

Hundreds of people who turned out at Samuel’s Grande Manor heard the release of a cd, called “Against The Storm.”

It will raise money for research and patient programs of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Longtime volunteers Rocco and Debbie Surace were honored with the “Service to Mankind” award for their dedication to fighting Leukemia.

Jacquie Walker served as emcee.