4 gold medals to be awarded on last day of Pyeongchang Games

By Published: Updated:
Kim Eun-jung, of South Korea, throws during their women's curling final in the Gangneung Curling Centre at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) Four gold medals are being awarded on the final day of the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Medal will be handed out in women’s curling, the four-man bobsled, men’s hockey and the women’s 50-kilometer cross-country mass start race.

The ”Garlic Girls” are in trouble in the curling match between South Korea and Sweden.

The South Korean team fell behind 4-1 to Sweden through the halftime break on Sunday morning. After taking a point with the first end, the hosts gave up two in the third and then Sweden stole a point in the fourth and fifth ends even though Korea had the last-rock advantage known as the hammer.

Sweden is in its fourth straight gold medal game, already claiming two golds and a silver to go with the bronze it won in 1998. But its men’s team settled for silver with a stunning upset by the U.S. men on Saturday night. The country’s king attended both matches.

The women’s team led by Kim Eun-jung has sparked excitement in the host country with its backstory from South Korea’s garlic-producing region and the skip’s owlish eyeglasses.

In hockey, Germany plays the Russian team after toppling defending champions Canada in the semifinal.

More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org

