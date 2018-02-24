Army Corps of Engineers leaders rebuild after a year of disasters

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo is lucky, according to Frank O’Connor, Senior Project Manager. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District.

He’s responded to two hurricanes and a wildfire just in a few month period.

He said, “By the time Maria hit, I was already on the ground in Florida.”

O’Connor spent 30 days in Florida, managing crews in neighborhoods that were completely torn to shreds by Irma.

He said, “I got a call not too long after I was back here in Buffalo, that I was needed in northern California where the wildfires had hit.”

And in California, when O’Connor arrived, the wildfires were over, but his work was just beginning. He said, “The heartbreaking part was people had lost everything over these four counties. Vehicles and outbuildings, they’d lost everything.”

Rebuilding for his team. was the most rewarding part. He said, “I’m grateful for the opportunities to contribute to recoveries. and I’m really proud of the work we’ve done.”

And then Maria hit. O’Connor says Puerto Rico brought unique challenges. They worked on temporary roofing, temporary power and restoring the grid.

He said, “We’re actually on the ground, so we are seeing the actual damages and meeting the people who have sustained losses.”

We checked in with Manny Rutinel still stationed at Pier 14 in Puerto Rico. He says there’s still more work to be done.

He said, “Whether it’s rain, lack of infrastructure prior to Maria, the fact Irma hit prior, the fact that it’s an island and difficult to get resources here, it all adds to the difficulty; which is why even though we are several months in, we still have a lot of work to do.”

It’s in the rural areas where the team struggles to get power to, another unique challenge to working on an island.

“O’Connor said, “Each and everyone of these disasters has been different from the other, and if you’d have taken any one of them, it would’ve been a significant effort, but them all three together, you can see what a tremendous challenge it was.”