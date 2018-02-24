Bonnies win 10th straight, hold off VCU 68-63

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three ties. Three lead changes. The largest lead for VCU was three. For Bona, it was seven.

At the end of 40 minutes, it was St. Bonaventure holding off the Rams for a 10th straight win, 68-63. With the victory, Bona improves to 22-6 overall and 12-4 in the Atlantic-10.

Courtney Stockard finished with 21 points, and hit a clutch three pointer in the final minute to essentially ice the game for the Bonnies at 63-59. Jaylen Adams also finished with 21 points.

St. Bonaventure returns to the court for it’s regular season home finale Tuesday, when the Bonnies host Davidson.