Buffalo serves up its first ‘black restaurant weekend’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local organization hopes to serve up a fresh way to attract more young professionals to the Queen City — with the first Black Restaurant Weekend. Organizers say the goal is to promote entrepreneurship and empower minority owned businesses.

“Buffalo is known for its food, we’re known for having good food,” said Richard Wagstaff, who owns Richie’s Soul Food on Main Street in Buffalo.

For Richard Wagstaff, serving up food for the soul is his specialty. He says wants customers to enjoy an experience with every entrée.

“I want them to feel at home,” said Wagstaff.

Time to order up and dig in, for the first Black Restaurant Weekend in Buffalo. It’s similar to Black Restaurant Week which has been happening in cities across the country.

“Black restaurant week is up and coming so to be one of the first to participate in it, that’s, that’s history,” said Wagstaff.

Richie’s is one of nine restaurants offering special prices for special meals from soul food to quick subs.

“It’s very important just to get people to have a diverse view on food in Buffalo,” said Wagstaff.

According to the National Restaurant Association, there’s been a boost in number of minority-owned restaurants. Black-owned businesses have jumped by nearly 50 percent in a five-year span.

It’s something the Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals wanted to highlight here in Buffalo.

“It’s all about just collaboration between our community and local businesses in the community because at the end of the day we’re here to support all people in our area,” said Babatunde Cole, vice president of the Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals.

“Not just black restaurants, but all minority restaurants, small businesses. And we pitched it that way also so people didn’t feel excluded,” said Ta’Ria Wideman, with the Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals.

Organizers say it’s time to cook up a new culture, because this is just a taste of what the Queen City has to offer.

Black Restaurant Weekend continues through Sunday, February 25th.

Solo Eats — 261 E Ferry Street, Buffalo, NY 14208

PhatCatz of WNY, Inc — 965 Kensington Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14215

The Fire Spot — 3300 Bailey Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14215

Je Ne Sais Quoi – “Taste Like Something” — 893 Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14204

Myracle Catering — 200 William Street, Buffalo, NY 14204

Destiny’s — 2328 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14214

Oakk Room — 1435 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14209

Freddy J’s BBQ — 195 Grant Street, Buffalo, NY 14213

Richies Soul Food Restaurant and Lounge — 3199 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14214