Bulls thump Ohio 108-82

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Throughout the season, the UB men have seen big leads disappear, especially in the second half.

Saturday that didn’t happen as the Bulls opened up a 14-point halftime lead and cruised to a 108-82 win over Ohio. The 108 points is the most scored in a conference game in program history.

With the victory, Buffalo improves to 21-8 overall and 13-3 in the Mid-American Conference.

The Bulls also shared the ball extremely well, tallying 27 assists.

“It was tight there in the first eight minutes and then opened up a pretty good lead at the half,” head coach Nate Oats said. “I think our guys are really unselfish. If you look at our top four scorers in double-figures, I was really happy with the way the ball moved tonight.”

Wes Clark finished with a double-double, dropping in 12 points and dishing out 11 dimes of his own. Fellow guard Davonta Jordan chipped in with 11 points and was three assists shy of recording a double-double as well.

Nick Perkins led the way for the Bulls, scoring a team high 21 points while going 7-for-10 from the floor.