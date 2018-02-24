City to transfer properties to community land trust in Buffalo’s Fruit Belt

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Dozens of properties in Buffalo’s Fruit Belt neighborhood will be changing hands.

Organizers of the F.B. Community Land Trust announced Saturday the city will give them more than 50 vacant properties.

Members of the land trust will decide what happens to the lots. They plan to transform them into businesses and affordable housing.

Neighbors have voiced concerns in the past that development at the nearby medical campus has caused rents to soar. They were worried about who would develop the city-owned vacant lots there.

The new land trust will ensure the neighborhood decides what gets built.

“It’s going to mean the community has ownership and control so that we can do improvements of our community without displacing our residents,” said Annette Lott, an officer of the F.B. Community Land Trust. “It’s just a wonderful, wonderful opportunity.”

They’ve been working towards this for five years.

The Fruit Belt Advisory Council and Community First Alliance finally launched the land trust in 2017.

Common Council President Darius Pridgen was at Saturday’s event to discuss the transfer of the properties. We’re told he’s been instrumental in the success of the land trust.