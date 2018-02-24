Evander Kane to sit out Vs. Caps

BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) – With the trade deadline two days away, Jason Botterill has made his first move — almost.

Evander Kane will not play Saturday in Washington, the team announced.

“Management thought it was the best decision moving forward and the best decision for Evander,” head coach Phil Housley said when he met with the media.

Kane, who had a red-hot first half of the season with 16 goals, has only scored four times since January 1. Although he never played in a game after being traded to Buffalo during the 2014-2015 season due to a shoulder injury, the star winger has scored 20 or more goals in each of his three seasons with the club.

After taking part in practice on Wednesday, when asked about trade rumors, Kane joked with the media that he continually refreshes social media to see if he’s been traded.

“Every five seconds refreshing, refreshing, refreshing and refreshing,” Kane joked Wednesday. “I love the hockey critics especially the guys with the fake profiles – what are they called? Bots now? I love it. It’s just great. Just criticizing my play what I’m doing. It’s awesome. I refresh. I try to stay up to date.”

Evander Kane had some fun after practice with social media and how much he pays attention to the rumors that are out there @news4buffalo #Sabres #NHLTradeDeadline #TradeDeadline pic.twitter.com/5UJJr3Rgl3 — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) February 21, 2018

Robin Lehner, who has also been rumored to potentially be on the move on or before the deadline, will be the starter when puck drops at 7 p.m. inside the Verizon Center.

Robin Lehner will start in net tonight. #BUFvsWSH — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 24, 2018

