Fixing Buffalo’s Pothole Problem

If you’re a driver in Western New York, you know potholes are a problem.

Buffalo Department of Public Works Crews spent the day repairing streets throughout the city.

One of the places they were working at on Saturday was Elk Street and James Coppola Senior Boulevard.

The city plans to have twice as many crews on the road this week focusing on potholes.

Steve Stepniak, the City of Buffalo Commissioner of Public Works said “We’ve had a season that’s been challenging for the entire region. What we were able to do is actually pull in crews from other areas. We were able to pull in water crews, sewer crews, to assist our engineering crew to do potholes.”

Crews say they are going to take advantage of the good weather, and work on pot holes when it’s dry.

They also remind you to slow down around road crews, and call 311 to report a pothole.