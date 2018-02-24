Fixing Buffalo’s Pothole Problem

By Published:

If you’re a driver in Western New York, you know potholes are a problem.
Buffalo Department of Public Works Crews spent the day repairing streets throughout the city.
One of the places they were working at on Saturday was Elk Street and James Coppola Senior Boulevard.
The city plans to have twice as many crews on the road this week focusing on potholes.

Steve Stepniak, the City of Buffalo Commissioner of Public Works said “We’ve had a season that’s been challenging for the entire region. What we were able to do is actually pull in crews from other areas. We were able to pull in water crews, sewer crews, to assist our engineering crew to do potholes.”

Crews say they are going to take advantage of the good weather, and work on pot holes when it’s dry.
They also remind you to slow down around road crews, and call 311 to report a pothole.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s