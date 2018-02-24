IOC recommends upholding ban of Russia through Winter Games

By STEPHEN WADE, AP Sports Writer Published: Updated:
IOC President Thomas Bach, centre, talks to North Korean figure skater Ryom Tae Ok, left, and Kim Ju Sik, right, as they watch the pairs free skate figure skating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) The International Olympic Committee executive board has recommended upholding the ban of Russia from the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

The full membership will vote on the proposal Sunday ahead of the closing ceremony.

IOC President Thomas Bach says a condition for Russia’s reinstatement is no further positive drug tests at these Olympics. Two of the four athletes who tested positive in Pyeongchang were competing as ”Olympic Athletes from Russia.”

Russia was banned from the Olympics because of a massive doping scandal at the 2014 Sochi Games.

