O’Hara, Niagara Catholic advance to Manhattan Cup championship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cardinal O’Hara and Niagara Catholic each one their respective semifinal showdowns in the Class B Manhattan Cup Playoffs on Saturday, and will now meet in the championship on Tuesday.

Behind 21 points from Nasir Benton, Cardinal O’Hara topped Nichols 54-46.  For Niagara Catholic, Jalen Bradberry led the was with 22 points in a 67-60 win over St. Mary’s of Lancaster.

The Class B Championship will tip-off at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The Class A clash between Park and Canisius will follow at 7:45 at Canisius College.

