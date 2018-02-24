Two Vehicle Fatal Crash on Rt. 20

By Published:

One person is dead after a two car crash on Route 20 on the Seneca Nation of Indians territory.
Erie County Sheriff’s Deputies say they were called to the scene of the accident just after 3 p.m.
They found a vehicle lodged under a trailer that was being towed by a pick up truck.
First responders tried to pull that driver out, but they were pronounced dead on the scene.
Route 20 was closed in both directions while deputies investigated the cause of the crash.
No charges have been filed, and the other driver is okay.

