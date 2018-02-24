UB women improve to 11-0 at home, knock off Ohio 70-53

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Trailing Ohio by five at halftime, the UB women’s basketball used a strong second half to rally and roll past the Bobcats 70-53 Saturday at Alumni Arena.

Tied at 36 midway through the the third, UB used a 16-5 to propel them to their seventh straight win.

“In the past I would have to jump up and down and yell and get them going and I came in there and they had it written on the board what they needed to change and a quick adjustment,” Head Coach Felisha Legette-Jack said of the changes made at halftime. “(Autumn Jones) brought some got energy from the 3-point spot. This is a team that wants it as much as I want it for them. Once we made that adjustment it was a matter of when it was going to happen.”

Jones came off the bench and hit four three pointers, all of which came in the second half. Jones, who finished with a team high 14 points, was one of six players who reached double figures.

Sophomore Summer Hemphill chipped in with ten but made her presence felt underneath the hoop. The Buffalo native hauled in a school record 23 rebounds — 15 of which came in the final 20 minutes of play.

With the win, the Bulls improved to 23-4 overall and 14-2 in the MAC. They’re also 11-0 at home, which marks the best start at Alumni Arena. The team has never finished undefeated at home AND will have a chance to accomplish that feat March 3 when they host Bowling Green in the season finale.