Woman taken to ECMC after overnight shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo Police are looking into an overnight shooting where a woman was taken to ECMC by a civilian vehicle after reportedly being shot at 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators began looking into it after speaking with the woman at the hospital.

They’re investigating if the incident occurred in the vicinity of Fillmore Avenue and Best Street.

The victim has been treated and released from ECMC.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 847-2255.