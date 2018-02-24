Woman taken to ECMC after overnight shooting in Buffalo

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo Police are looking into an overnight shooting where a woman was taken to ECMC by a civilian vehicle after reportedly being shot at 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators began looking into it after speaking with the woman at the hospital.

They’re investigating if the incident occurred in the vicinity of Fillmore Avenue and Best Street.

The victim has been treated and released from ECMC.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 847-2255.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s