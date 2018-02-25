Brian Gionta signs with Bruins

Buffalo Sabres right wing Brian Gionta (12) skates prior to an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers defeated the Sabres 3-0. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After serving as Captain of Team USA in Pyeongchang at the Winter Olympics, Brian Gionta will make his return to the NHL after signing a contract with the Boston Bruins.

The 39-year-old, who had not signed with a team after spending three seasons with the Sabres, had been practicing with Buffalo’s AHL team in Rochester and played in one game with the Amerks before heading to South Korea.

Gionta has played in 1,006 career games and scored 289 goals to go along with 299 assists.

The winger adds depth to a Bruins team that is poised to make a postseason run — and Gionta brings plenty of playoff experience as well having suited up in more than 100 postseason games.

He won a Stanley Cup in 2003 with the New Jersey Devils.

Boston is currently third in the Atlantic with a 37-14-8 record. They play in Buffalo Sunday night, but the former Sabres captain is not expected to suit.

It’s been a busy 24 hours for the Bruins, who also traded for Rick Nash. The left winger scored a goal in the Rangers win over the Sabres in the Winter Classic at Citi Field.

Puck drop at KeyBank Center is set for 5 p.m.

