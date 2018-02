BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo Police report a 29-year-old Buffalo man was shot overnight walking to his car.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. in the 700 block of Bailey Avenue, according to officials.

He was initially listed in serious condition when taken to ECMC. Police have no further update at this time.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call or text their tip line at 847-2255.