FLOP adds to trophy case with Federation Championship, tops CASH 3-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After becoming the first Section VI team to win a state title two weeks ago, the combined unit of Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park secured the Federation championship, defeating Clarence/Amherst/Sweet Home 3-1 Sunday night at HarborCenter.

Casey Adimey opened the scoring for CASH, sneaking a puck just through the blocker side of FLOP’s Hannah Barrett in the first period.

It’d stay a 1-0 game until the opening minute of the second when FLOP’s Jessica Peters found the back of the net to tie the game.

Though the two squads continued to have chances, the game would remain tied until the third period when FLOP’s Haylee Tatar gave them a 2-1 lead.  Peters added her second tally, an empty-netter, to secure the win in the final minute.

