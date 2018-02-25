Griffs top Marist, earn share of MAAC regular season title

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Picked to finish ninth in the Metro Atlantic preseason poll, Canisius picked up it’s 15th conference win and a share of the conference title with a 98-74 win over Marist on Sunday.

Rider defeated Iona, and also earned a share as the #1 seed in the league tournament next weekend. The Griffs are the No. 2 seed and will play next Friday in Albany.

It is official. With Rider’s win over Iona, the #Griffs and the Broncs share the #MAACHoops regular-season championship. Canisius will be the No. 2 seed in next week’s MAAC Tournament in Albany. #Phase1Done pic.twitter.com/4BipoSUrAr — Canisius Basketball (@Griffs_MBB) February 25, 2018

Takal Molson led Canisius with 24 points, which included the freshman guard going a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the arc. Four other Griffs hit double figures, including Isaiah Reese (17) and Malik Johnson (15).

After the Red Foxes opened up a 20-11 lead with 14 minutes to play in the first half, the Griffs’ offense kicked into high gear and used a 15-2 run to pull 26-22.

Tied at 35 with about five minutes to play in the opening half, Canisius one again used a big run to open up an eight point lead at the break.

The Griffs carried their offensive momentum into the second half, opening up a 22-point lead.