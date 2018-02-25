Man strikes person in head with flashlight more than ten times

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)- Orchard Park Police arrested a man Saturday who struck someone in the head with a flashlight more than ten times.

Police say they responded to Twin Oak motel on Southwestern Boulevard just after 11:30 p.m. and took 52-year-old Mark Evans into custody.

Investigation showed the victim had lacerations to the head and an arm injury as a result of the flashlight. Police also revealed Evans has a warrant for a domestic assault from 2011 in the state of Maine.

Orchard Park EMS took the victim to ECMC for treatment. Authorities say the victim is in stable condition.

Evans was given a stay-away order of protection. He faces 2nd-degree assault charges.

After his arraignment this morning, Evans was sent to Erie County Holding Center in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond.

He’s due back in court Tuesday for a felony hearing.