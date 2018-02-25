North Buffalo mom looking for a kidney donor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- They say life’s not the breaths you take but the moments that take your breath away. One North Buffalo family is making the most of the time they have left together. But they’re hoping, with your help, that time can be extended.

Lynda Gibson, mother of Jason shared with News 4, “Burying my son is not an option. I know someone out there can help.”

Jason Batch is a 29 year old, hardworking young man. He’s like many other 29 year olds. He has a job, and friends, and a loving family. But one thing separates him from the average young adult. He has kidney disease.

Jason shared, “I’ve pretty much been sick my entire life. I’ve had 3 kidney biopsies. I have kidney disease that basically means my kidneys don’t function as well as a normal person.”

His kidney functioning is down to 5 percent. When it fell below 13 percent is when he started to feel a difference. He explained, “Day to day your body aches when you wake up in the morning. Your nerves don’t feel great, like I was having nerve pain in my leg the other day. With your kidney’s not functioning well, your energy is nowhere near where it used to be.”

He is currently going through the dialysis process at ECMC a few times a week, which takes upwards of 12 hours. He is on the organ registry list and waiting but in the meantime, his family is taking measures into their own hands. They recently put a message on their van looking for a kidney.

Lynda shared, “I had it put on the back of my van, I do a lot of driving just to get it out there. People have seen it and reposted it.”

The message reads, please help me save my son. Kidney needed type b blood.

So far they have not been able to find a match, but the family is hoping with their continuous efforts someone will come forward. Jason shared, “It would mean everything in the world. It gives you a chance to start a new life.”

Inspirational messages on their walls, family photos, and the love that they share is keeping them positive for now but they hope someone will hear their story and want to help them keep their family together. If you would like to help you can reach Lynda at 716-939-6718.