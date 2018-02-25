Sabres thump Bruins 4-1, settle in for trade deadline

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After the debacle in the Nation’s Capital on Saturday, the Buffalo Sabres bounced back in a big way with a 4-1 win over the Bruins Sunday night.

“I feel like the effort we gave tonight was a full 60 minutes. Everyone was committed to our game and it just goes to show what we can do,” defenseman Marco Scandella said after the win.

First periods, which the Sabres have struggled in all season long, jumped out to a 2-0 lead with goals from Benoit Pouliot and Kyle Okposo two minutes apart.

“We took it to them right away. We didn’t wait to see what they were going to bring it to them,” added Scandella who tallied the fourth goal of the night for the Blue & Gold.

Pouliot, who could potentially be moved before Monday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline, scored for just the fourth time since January and now has three goals in the month of February. He could provide a contender some depth in the bottom six.

“It’s obviously hard to see teammates go. It’s part of the business.” Okposo added. “That comes with not having the season we want. Just have to kind of sit back and wait and see, be professional and see what happens on Tuesday.”

Although the special teams have struggled over the last few games, while they only converted one of their five chances on the man-advantage against the Bruins, the power play turned in one of its better performances — cycling the puck and creating chances throughout the night. It was highlighted by Okposo’s tally, which gave Buffalo a 2-0 advantage.

After Boston pulled within 2-1 — and with the chances favoring the Bruins 16-8 in the period — Evan Rodgriues made good on one of the few opportunities Buffalo had, blasting home his fifth goal of the year to give the Sabres a two-goal cushion.

Evan Rodrigues (@evanr17) is going blast off in 3… 2… 1…. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/LoKdFkSCRm — NHL (@NHL) February 25, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js