LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)- Lancaster Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in car larcenies.

News 4 obtained footage from an incident on February 20th just before 12:30 a.m. where the subject is seen breaking into a car on Central Avenue in the village of Lancaster.

Anyone with information regarding the individual is asked to contact investigators at (716) 683-3120 ext. 125.