BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ahead of the NFL combine, the Bills added a veteran to their roster before taking a look at rookies.

They signed cornerback Vontae Davis on Monday night, who most recently played for the Colts before becoming a free agent.

In his nine year career, Davis has 395 tackles, 4 forced fumbles and 22 interceptions.

It is a one-year deal with the Bills and will put the future of E.J. Gaines into question.