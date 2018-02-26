Cattaraugus County Sheriff calls for beefed up school security



LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb is calling for immediate security measures to protect area schools.

“I’m a parent of four children and no parent should be dropping their kids off at school and be worried about their safety,” said Whitcomb.

He points to the court security model which involves people and property checked by armed officers at the entrance.

Whitcomb believes this type of security will work in schools.

“There needs to be a single fortified point of entry with armed people, making sure one thing and one thing alone; keeping people out that have bad intent with weapons,” he said.

Randolph Central School District Superintendent Kaine Kelly says anything that can be done to protect and harden schools is welcome.

“We’re continuously looking for ways to refine our safety procedures in order to reduce the risk for our students and to improve our response to a tragedy should we be called upon to do so,” said Kelly.

State Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, is proposing a temporary commission on school safety and security to not only study the issue, but to expedite beefed up security in schools.

“What we’re talking about is now, not some theory in the future. We’re talking about making them secure now,” said Giglio.

Giglio says he will make the case for financial assistance from Albany in getting the enhanced school security off the ground.

“We believe we’ve identified funding sources for the fulltime equivalence for law enforcement to get into the schools,” he said.

A meeting between Whitcomb and area school superintendents is scheduled for next month to explore personnel needs and costs.

And while he admits the enhanced security will be expensive, Whitcomb believes it’ll be money well spent.

“How could we not find it for our most precious commodity, our children, who are defenseless in soft target schools. It has to change,” Whitcomb said.

While the debate over gun control and mental health services continues, Whitcomb says this can’t wait, and that the threat of another school shooting requires immediate action.

“How many more children will we take out of schools in body bags?” he asked. “Armed security in every school is an overnight fix.”