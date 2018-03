ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two correction officers have been charged with bringing drugs into Wende Correctional Facility.

New York State police say they were contacted after Gregory Sulkowski, 38, of Blasdell, and James Keller, 37, of Buffalo, were reported to have drugs after a K9 search of employees.

Both were charged with promoting prison contraband and criminal possession of a controlled substance.