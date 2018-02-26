Court docs: Police linked Rochester threat to suspect’s phone

Related Coverage Rochester police make arrest after ‘credible’ threat against East High

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In court documents, Rochester police say they were able to trace the fake account used to make a threat against East High School to the suspect’s phone.

In the case, 21-year-old Abagail Hernandez is charged with making a terroristic threat.

Police say the investigation began when district officials reported a threatening Facebook comment made on East High School’s Facebook page on February 15. They say the message, posted underneath a photo of teachers and students, read, “I’m coming tomorrow… I’m going to shoot all ya b—-es.”

Officers say tracing the IP address led them to Hernandez’s home. After a search, they say they determined Hernandez had used her phone to create the fake account and make the threat. Officers also said they found a shotgun at her home.

This weekend, her father told News 8 that Hernandez had special needs and claims she could not have done what police say. He also told our reporters that the gun belonged to him, not his daughter.

Friday, police said Hernandez was in the country under DACA. Monday morning in court, a judge set bail at $100, meaning she will be held at Monroe County Jail, not at the ICE Detention Center.

