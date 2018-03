BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Investigators will be busy Monday trying to figure out what caused an early morning house fire.

Flames broke out on the first floor of a home on Watson St. around 2:30 a.m. The fire spread to the attic.

The home appeared to be under renovation.

The fire caused about $85,000 in damage.

Crews are expected to call for an emergency demolition.