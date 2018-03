BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Magician David Blaine is coming to Buffalo this summer.

As part of his tour, the illusionist will be at Shea’s Performing Arts Center on July 8 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale March 2 at 12 p.m. Prices range from $49.50-$99.50.

Those interested in buying tickets can go to LiveNation.com, the Shea’s Box office or call 1-800-745-3000.